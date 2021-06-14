Equity Investment Corp Sells 33,418 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Equity Investment Corp lessened its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,377,288 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 33,418 shares during the period. Walgreens Boots Alliance comprises about 3.0% of Equity Investment Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Equity Investment Corp owned approximately 0.16% of Walgreens Boots Alliance worth $75,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,869,775 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,122,151,000 after acquiring an additional 6,907,100 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 8,545,932 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $339,010,000 after purchasing an additional 628,230 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,313,083 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $331,525,000 after purchasing an additional 285,867 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at about $312,858,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,685,947 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $306,475,000 after purchasing an additional 96,061 shares during the period. 55.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Monday. Cowen upped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays upped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.53.

WBA stock traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $53.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,752,939. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.47. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $57.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.09.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $32.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.16 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 18.32% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.45%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

