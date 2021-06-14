Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,945,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 256,461 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 2.71% of Equity LifeStyle Properties worth $314,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ELS. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 183.6% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 680.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 37.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the first quarter worth $69,000. 91.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ELS stock opened at $75.94 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.59. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.93 and a fifty-two week high of $76.79. The company has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a PE ratio of 61.24, a PEG ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.49.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $296.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.29 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 17.38%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ELS. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Colliers Securities started coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Equity LifeStyle Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.50.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

