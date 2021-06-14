Era Swap (ES) Price Hits $0.0056 on Exchanges

Era Swap (CURRENCY:ES) traded up 20.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 14th. Era Swap has a market capitalization of $5.63 million and approximately $88,406.00 worth of Era Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Era Swap has traded up 22.3% against the dollar. One Era Swap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Era Swap alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00063256 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003954 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002472 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00022420 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002474 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $320.58 or 0.00792320 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.18 or 0.00084471 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,226.72 or 0.07975002 BTC.

Era Swap Coin Profile

ES is a coin. It was first traded on May 18th, 2019. Era Swap’s total supply is 2,097,550,005 coins and its circulating supply is 997,282,758 coins. Era Swap’s official website is eraswap.life . Era Swap’s official Twitter account is @eraswaptec

According to CryptoCompare, “Era Swap Token (ES) is a decentralized utility token currently based on Ethereum blockchain (ERC20) which will be used on multiple platforms for exchange of services (P2P), avail discounts, get rewards and many more utility. Era Swap Life is Single Sign On (SSO) gateway which provides access to multiple utility platforms accepting Era Swap (ES) Utility token Era Swap users can add their wallet to access the platforms which offers multiple solutions to community members. Era Swap Ecosystem includes interlinked multiple platforms where Era Swap Tokens can be utilized for exchange of services, availing discounts, getting rewards and other utilities. Era Swap Team will identify and help build more such platforms in future which are built for the community and willing to incorporate ES reward system. “

Era Swap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Era Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Era Swap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Era Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Era Swap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Era Swap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.