ESBC (ESBC) Market Capitalization Hits $641,856.87

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded down 14.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 14th. ESBC has a total market cap of $641,856.87 and approximately $49,875.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ESBC has traded 63.5% higher against the dollar. One ESBC coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0228 or 0.00000056 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ESBC alerts:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 31.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 34.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000025 BTC.

ESBC Coin Profile

ESBC (ESBC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. ESBC’s total supply is 28,423,220 coins and its circulating supply is 28,143,886 coins. The Reddit community for ESBC is https://reddit.com/r/ESBCcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ESBC’s official message board is medium.com/@esbcbetting. ESBC’s official Twitter account is @eSportBettingPR and its Facebook page is accessible here. ESBC’s official website is esbc.pro.

According to CryptoCompare, “Betting exchange is a platform for betting between players on sports events. There, a player can suggest betting – choosing a particular event, then offer his/her coefficient and the sum of bet on a particular result (in this case you sell the bet, acting as a bookmaker). Or you can accept the betting conditions offered by other players – to buy the betting. This way a player becomes a participant of the purchase process, where betting odds are goods. Consequently, sports betting exchange is a mediator, providing the players with a service for such purchase. All deals are performed on the betting exchange without commissions. “

Buying and Selling ESBC

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ESBC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ESBC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ESBC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ESBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ESBC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.