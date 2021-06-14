ESBC (ESBC) Trading 44.5% Higher This Week

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded up 22.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 14th. During the last seven days, ESBC has traded 44.5% higher against the dollar. ESBC has a total market capitalization of $644,506.76 and approximately $49,526.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ESBC coin can now be purchased for about $0.0229 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000434 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded up 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 47% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded up 35.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000025 BTC.

ESBC Coin Profile

ESBC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. ESBC’s total supply is 28,411,945 coins and its circulating supply is 28,132,611 coins. The official website for ESBC is esbc.pro. ESBC’s official Twitter account is @eSportBettingPR and its Facebook page is accessible here. ESBC’s official message board is medium.com/@esbcbetting. The Reddit community for ESBC is https://reddit.com/r/ESBCcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Betting exchange is a platform for betting between players on sports events. There, a player can suggest betting – choosing a particular event, then offer his/her coefficient and the sum of bet on a particular result (in this case you sell the bet, acting as a bookmaker). Or you can accept the betting conditions offered by other players – to buy the betting. This way a player becomes a participant of the purchase process, where betting odds are goods. Consequently, sports betting exchange is a mediator, providing the players with a service for such purchase. All deals are performed on the betting exchange without commissions. “

ESBC Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ESBC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ESBC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ESBC using one of the exchanges listed above.

