Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.82 Million

Analysts predict that Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) will announce $9.82 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Esports Entertainment Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $10.50 million and the lowest is $9.13 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Esports Entertainment Group will report full year sales of $17.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.11 million to $18.48 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $85.04 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Esports Entertainment Group.

Get Esports Entertainment Group alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on GMBL. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Esports Entertainment Group in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Esports Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Esports Entertainment Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Esports Entertainment Group in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Esports Entertainment Group from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Esports Entertainment Group in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Esports Entertainment Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Esports Entertainment Group in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Esports Entertainment Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 71.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 7,981 shares during the period. 9.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Esports Entertainment Group stock opened at $12.77 on Monday. Esports Entertainment Group has a twelve month low of $3.55 and a twelve month high of $24.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.97 million, a PE ratio of -14.03 and a beta of 0.93.

Esports Entertainment Group Company Profile

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an online gambling company in Canada. The company offers esports entertainment, esports wagering, and iGaming and traditional sports betting services, as well as professional and amateur esports events. It also operates vie.gg, an online esports wagering website.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Esports Entertainment Group (GMBL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Esports Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esports Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.