Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Buys 62,096 Shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) by 120.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,779 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,096 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned 0.41% of Ichor worth $6,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICHR. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Ichor by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after buying an additional 4,352 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Ichor by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 520,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,702,000 after acquiring an additional 100,294 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ichor during the fourth quarter valued at about $18,511,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Ichor by 124.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 189,891 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,724,000 after purchasing an additional 105,377 shares during the period. Finally, Glaxis Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ichor in the fourth quarter worth about $1,548,000. 84.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Ichor from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. B. Riley raised their price target on Ichor from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Ichor from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Ichor from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Ichor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.71.

In related news, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 65,908 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total transaction of $3,683,598.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 165,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,249,962.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total value of $90,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 54,595 shares in the company, valued at $3,281,159.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,460 shares of company stock valued at $4,661,424. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ICHR opened at $55.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.70. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $19.88 and a twelve month high of $63.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.16 and a beta of 2.31.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $265.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.00 million. Ichor had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 4.64%. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Analysts expect that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

