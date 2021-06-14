Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Has $4.67 Million Stock Holdings in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lowered its stake in shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,110 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Endava worth $4,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endava in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,628,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Endava by 214.0% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 774,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,437,000 after acquiring an additional 527,795 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Endava by 39.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 913,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,327,000 after acquiring an additional 258,392 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Endava by 3,833.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 199,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,336,000 after acquiring an additional 194,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Endava by 77.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 438,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,177,000 after purchasing an additional 192,276 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DAVA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Endava from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 27th. TheStreet raised Endava from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Endava from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Endava from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Endava from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

DAVA opened at $107.90 on Monday. Endava plc has a fifty-two week low of $43.52 and a fifty-two week high of $108.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.53. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.88.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $34.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $33.72. Endava had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $112.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Endava plc will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and North America. It offers technology and digital advisory services for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer, business and support services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services in payments, financial services, asset and wealth management, insurance, telecommunications, and digital media areas; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

