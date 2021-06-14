Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Has $5.63 Million Stock Holdings in Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) by 53.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 912,877 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 318,391 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned about 2.19% of Iteris worth $5,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Iteris by 29.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Iteris by 238.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 5,787 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Iteris in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Iteris in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iteris by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Iteris alerts:

In other news, CEO J. Joseph Bergera sold 36,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total transaction of $253,468.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,733 shares in the company, valued at $512,040.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd Kreter sold 10,421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total transaction of $72,738.58. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,803 shares in the company, valued at $319,704.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,776 shares of company stock valued at $527,304 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Iteris stock opened at $6.45 on Monday. Iteris, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.71 and a 12-month high of $7.81. The firm has a market cap of $269.92 million, a PE ratio of 26.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.72.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). Iteris had a return on equity of 0.64% and a net margin of 8.65%. Equities research analysts expect that Iteris, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ITI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Iteris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Iteris in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Iteris Company Profile

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in Canada and Europe. It operates through Roadway Sensors and Transportation Systems segments. The Roadway Sensors segment offers sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI).

Receive News & Ratings for Iteris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iteris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.