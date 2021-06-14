Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Has $6.62 Million Stake in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220,191 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 26,830 shares during the period. Cutera makes up 0.8% of Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned approximately 1.24% of Cutera worth $6,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cutera by 23.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,036 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 4,248 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cutera during the 1st quarter worth $1,162,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cutera by 61.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 96,061 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,883,000 after acquiring an additional 36,547 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Cutera by 45.2% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 789,328 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $23,719,000 after acquiring an additional 245,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cutera by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,759,771 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $82,932,000 after acquiring an additional 99,856 shares during the period.

CUTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Cutera in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Cutera from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th.

In other Cutera news, Director J Daniel Plants purchased 664,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.50 per share, with a total value of $19,612,426.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,090. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CUTR opened at $46.36 on Monday. Cutera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.03 and a 52 week high of $47.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.09. The company has a market cap of $825.35 million, a PE ratio of -66.23 and a beta of 1.60.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.17. Cutera had a negative net margin of 7.16% and a negative return on equity of 23.29%. The company had revenue of $49.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.50 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cutera, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cutera Profile

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; truSculpt for the non-surgical body sculpting market; Juliet, a laser for women's intimate health; Secret RF, a fractional radio frequency microneedling device for skin revitalization; and enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions and acne scars.

