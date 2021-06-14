Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Increases Stake in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 233,180 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 22,996 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned 0.36% of Codexis worth $5,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 1492 Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Codexis by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 91,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 37,439 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Codexis in the first quarter worth about $351,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Codexis by 84.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,971 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Codexis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $893,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Codexis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $368,000. Institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Codexis alerts:

NASDAQ:CDXS opened at $21.94 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.51 and a beta of 1.27. Codexis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.31 and a 1-year high of $29.56.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06. Codexis had a negative net margin of 35.11% and a negative return on equity of 19.58%. The business had revenue of $18.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.85 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CDXS shares. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Codexis from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Codexis from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Codexis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Codexis in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Codexis in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.67.

In other news, Director Patrick Y. Yang sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total value of $494,200.00. Also, Director Bernard J. Kelley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $56,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 206,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,666,919.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,885 shares of company stock valued at $2,053,803. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Codexis Profile

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells biocatalysts. It offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

Read More: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS).

Receive News & Ratings for Codexis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codexis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.