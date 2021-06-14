Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Lowers Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC reduced its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,288 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up approximately 1.1% of Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $9,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 75,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,739,000 after purchasing an additional 6,796 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 11,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 27.0% in the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 29,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after buying an additional 6,228 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter worth approximately $356,000. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its position in PepsiCo by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 116,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,422,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. 70.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Barclays upgraded PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.23.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $147.84 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $145.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.60. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.53 and a 52-week high of $148.85.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 58.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.90%.

In related news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $2,908,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,033,824.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

