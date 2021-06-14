Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Lowers Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lessened its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,465 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,235 shares during the period. The Home Depot accounts for about 0.9% of Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $7,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westchester Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in The Home Depot by 139.6% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $310.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $234.31 and a 12-month high of $345.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $320.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.05.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 13.9 EPS for the current year.

The Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 54.86%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HD. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.21.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.