Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Raises Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,808 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,558 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for approximately 0.8% of Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $6,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Walmart by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 10,401 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 4,142 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Walmart by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 27,946 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 1.6% in the first quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 0.5% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 14,963 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,032,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Walmart from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.20.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,549,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.27, for a total value of $220,488,338.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,120,476.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 106,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.23, for a total value of $13,916,810.27. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,507,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,378,849,882.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,301,952 shares of company stock valued at $1,731,611,404. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

WMT opened at $140.75 on Monday. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.01 and a one year high of $153.66. The stock has a market cap of $394.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.35.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 18th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to purchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

