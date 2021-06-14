Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Now Covered by Wolfe Research

Equities researchers at Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ESS. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $277.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $263.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $303.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Essex Property Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $291.27.

Shares of NYSE ESS traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $315.40. The stock had a trading volume of 349,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,572. The stock has a market cap of $20.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.67, a P/E/G ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $292.89. Essex Property Trust has a 52 week low of $186.30 and a 52 week high of $316.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.45). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 6.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Essex Property Trust will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total transaction of $795,548.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,069,602.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 74.6% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust during the first quarter valued at $40,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 32.1% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust during the first quarter valued at $58,000. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

