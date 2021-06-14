Eterbase Coin (XBASE) Reaches Market Cap of $3.10 Million

Eterbase Coin (CURRENCY:XBASE) traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. Eterbase Coin has a market capitalization of $3.10 million and approximately $44,732.00 worth of Eterbase Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Eterbase Coin has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Eterbase Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Eterbase Coin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.88 or 0.00061758 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003844 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002481 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00022557 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002485 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $324.29 or 0.00804839 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00043707 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,249.23 or 0.08064007 BTC.

Eterbase Coin Profile

Eterbase Coin is a coin. It was first traded on May 9th, 2018. Eterbase Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 990,000,000 coins. Eterbase Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@ETERBASE . Eterbase Coin’s official Twitter account is @ETERBASE . Eterbase Coin’s official website is www.eterbase.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ETERBASE is a cryptocurrency exchange platform with a focus on multi-asset support and regulatory compliance. As ETERBASE demonstrate, there is clearly an underserved market for a reliable cryptocurrency exchange with a robust operational and technological infrastructure on par with the large banks and Wall Street firms. ETERBASE have designed an exchange platform and membership protocol to accommodate a wide variety trading of needs, with the intention of solving a number of key problems and common annoyances affecting the quality of trading experience on the first wave of digital asset exchanges. “

Buying and Selling Eterbase Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eterbase Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eterbase Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Eterbase Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Eterbase Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Eterbase Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.