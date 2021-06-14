Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) Shares Sold by Euclidean Technologies Management LLC

Euclidean Technologies Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Ethan Allen Interiors comprises 2.2% of Euclidean Technologies Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC owned about 0.36% of Ethan Allen Interiors worth $2,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ETH. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 125,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 26,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Daniel M. Grow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total transaction of $79,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Corey Whitely sold 15,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total transaction of $468,883.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,377 shares in the company, valued at $745,448.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ETH traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $30.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,139. The company has a market cap of $758.68 million, a PE ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.21. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.67 and a fifty-two week high of $32.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.24.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58. The company had revenue of $176.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.00 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 10.98%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 192.31%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Argus raised shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

