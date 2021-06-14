Ethereum Classic (ETC) Trading 11.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Ethereum Classic (CURRENCY:ETC) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 14th. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be bought for $57.08 or 0.00145665 BTC on popular exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion and $2.74 billion worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,480.57 or 0.06330688 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 118.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 125.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Profile

ETC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 116,313,299 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org . Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org . The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic is an attempt at keeping the Ethereum blockchain unaltered by the part of the community that opposed the hard fork and the return of The DAO funds. It started trading on Poloniex and is getting more and more traction. The Ethereum Classic mission statement is: “We believe in decentralized, censorship-resistant, permissionless blockchains. We believe in the original vision of Ethereum as a world computer you can't shut down, running irreversible smart contracts. We believe in a strong separation of concerns, where system forks are only possible in order to correct actual platform bugs, not to bail out failed contracts and special interests. We believe in censorship-resistant platform that can be actually trusted – by anyone.” Our block explorer data: total coins supply, total network hash rate, last block number and total difficulty are freely provided by https://gastracker.io/ In 2017, the Die Hard fork was implemented in ETC, removing the Ethereum difficulty bomb. Currently, there are no plans to move to Proof of Stake like Ethereum, although developers at the IOHK institute are developing a new PoS protocol for Ethereum Classic. “

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

