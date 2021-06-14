Ethereum Gold (ETG) Price Down 73.9% Over Last Week

Ethereum Gold (CURRENCY:ETG) traded up 13.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 14th. In the last week, Ethereum Gold has traded down 73.9% against the dollar. One Ethereum Gold coin can currently be purchased for $0.0147 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum Gold has a market cap of $297,469.23 and approximately $61.00 worth of Ethereum Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $24.24 or 0.00059173 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003813 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002441 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00022696 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002445 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $334.32 or 0.00815988 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.15 or 0.00083351 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,232.50 or 0.07889607 BTC.

Ethereum Gold Coin Profile

ETG is a coin. It was first traded on October 11th, 2017. Ethereum Gold’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,199,973 coins. Ethereum Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@amandaETG . The Reddit community for Ethereum Gold is /r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ethereum Gold’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ethereum Gold’s official website is www.etgproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumGold is an Ethereum clone. It has a supply of 24,000,000 ETG tokens. “

Ethereum Gold Coin Trading

