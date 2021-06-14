EtherGem (EGEM) Market Capitalization Tops $349,343.67

EtherGem (CURRENCY:EGEM) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. During the last seven days, EtherGem has traded 29.3% higher against the US dollar. One EtherGem coin can now be purchased for $0.0179 or 0.00000045 BTC on major exchanges. EtherGem has a market capitalization of $349,343.67 and $551.00 worth of EtherGem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EtherGem Profile

EtherGem is a coin. Its launch date was March 20th, 2018. EtherGem’s total supply is 38,192,180 coins and its circulating supply is 19,483,114 coins. EtherGem’s official website is egem.io . The Reddit community for EtherGem is /r/egem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EtherGem’s official Twitter account is @ETHERGEMCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . EtherGem’s official message board is bctann.egem.io

According to CryptoCompare, “(EGEM) is a community-supported coin with no pre-mine. Based off of Ethereum. It also offers quarry nodes that pay dividends to node holders and a robust discord community with a bot that helps the management of daily tasks for node holders and members. “

Buying and Selling EtherGem

