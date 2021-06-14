Euclid Capital Growth ETF (BATS:EUCG) Shares Down 0.6%

Shares of Euclid Capital Growth ETF (BATS:EUCG) fell 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $27.80 and last traded at $27.88. 5,542 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $28.05.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.88.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Euclid Capital Growth ETF stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Euclid Capital Growth ETF (BATS:EUCG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

