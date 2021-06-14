Euclidean Technologies Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI)

Euclidean Technologies Management LLC bought a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 131,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,293,000. Smith & Wesson Brands makes up approximately 2.0% of Euclidean Technologies Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Smith & Wesson Brands at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 245,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,366,000 after purchasing an additional 41,848 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 30,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $444,000. 56.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on SWBI shares. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Smith & Wesson Brands from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Smith & Wesson Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.40.

In other news, insider Mark Peter Smith acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 150,686 shares in the company, valued at $2,561,662. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Smith & Wesson Brands stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.99. The stock had a trading volume of 18,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,204,788. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.69 and a 1 year high of $23.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.84.

Smith & Wesson Brands Company Profile

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers firearms products, such as revolvers and pistols; modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.

