Euclidean Technologies Management LLC Buys New Stake in Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX)

Euclidean Technologies Management LLC purchased a new position in Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 51,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,737,000. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC owned about 0.53% of Northwest Pipe at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 4.4% in the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 329,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,011,000 after buying an additional 13,742 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 8.5% in the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 433,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,472,000 after purchasing an additional 33,847 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 113,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,799 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Northwest Pipe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $275,000. Finally, BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Pipe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Northwest Pipe in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northwest Pipe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Northwest Pipe from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWPX traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $30.25. 291 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,360. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Northwest Pipe has a 1-year low of $22.48 and a 1-year high of $38.08. The company has a market capitalization of $298.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.45.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Northwest Pipe had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The business had revenue of $72.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.10 million. As a group, analysts expect that Northwest Pipe will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Keith R. Larson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total value of $31,730.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,586.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith R. Larson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total transaction of $50,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,313 shares in the company, valued at $752,840.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,600 shares of company stock worth $310,567. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Northwest Pipe

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered welded steel pipe systems in North America. The company offers large-diameter and high-pressure steel pipes, precast and reinforced concrete products, and bar-wrapped concrete cylinder pipes, as well as linings, coatings, joints, and fittings and specialized components.

