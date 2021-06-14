Euclidean Technologies Management LLC Has $2.42 Million Position in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Euclidean Technologies Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Kforce makes up approximately 2.1% of Euclidean Technologies Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC owned 0.21% of Kforce worth $2,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kforce by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,238,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,981,000 after purchasing an additional 98,950 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kforce by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 610,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,742,000 after purchasing an additional 45,762 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kforce by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 414,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,448,000 after purchasing an additional 65,669 shares during the period. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,093,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Kforce by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 251,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,605,000 after purchasing an additional 10,706 shares during the period. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kforce alerts:

In related news, SVP Jeffrey B. Hackman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $64,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ralph Struzziero sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total value of $150,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,091 shares of company stock worth $6,734,719 in the last quarter. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KFRC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist boosted their price objective on Kforce from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Kforce from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Kforce from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Kforce from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:KFRC traded up $0.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $62.99. 387 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,892. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.68. Kforce Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.73 and a 52-week high of $64.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.01). Kforce had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $363.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Kforce Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.11%.

About Kforce

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through Technology (Tech) and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary and permanent satffing services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KFRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Kforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.