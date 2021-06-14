Euclidean Technologies Management LLC Increases Stake in Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC)

Euclidean Technologies Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC) by 42.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,783 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,983 shares during the period. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC owned 0.52% of Superior Group of Companies worth $2,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SGC. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 405.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,615 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 55.4% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 84.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,109 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new position in Superior Group of Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Superior Group of Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SGC traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.09. The stock had a trading volume of 727 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,892. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.82. Superior Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.81 and a 1-year high of $29.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.40. The company has a market capitalization of $391.65 million, a P/E ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.87.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.31. Superior Group of Companies had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 25.64%. The company had revenue of $140.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.33 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Superior Group of Companies, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is an increase from Superior Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Superior Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.11%.

Several research analysts recently commented on SGC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Superior Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Superior Group of Companies from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products. The Uniforms and Related Products segment manufactures and sells a range of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories for personnel of hospitals and health facilities; hotels; food and other restaurants; retail stores; special purpose industrial facilities; commercial markets; transportation; public and private safety and security organizations; and miscellaneous service uses.

