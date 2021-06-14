Euclidean Technologies Management LLC Makes New $1.68 Million Investment in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG)

Euclidean Technologies Management LLC acquired a new position in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 54,635 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,683,000. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC owned 0.40% of Vishay Precision Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 130,640 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,024,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Tieton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 38.8% during the first quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 206,538 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,363,000 after purchasing an additional 57,767 shares during the last quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 42.9% during the first quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 21.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 26,034 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 4,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 980,250 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,201,000 after purchasing an additional 29,712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Vishay Precision Group alerts:

In other Vishay Precision Group news, Director Wes Cummins bought 10,000 shares of Vishay Precision Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.16 per share, for a total transaction of $341,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,115.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VPG traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $35.43. 285 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,875. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 4.95. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.12 and a 52-week high of $37.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.86. The company has a market capitalization of $482.20 million, a P/E ratio of 39.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.43.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $70.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.41 million. Vishay Precision Group had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 7.11%. Equities research analysts expect that Vishay Precision Group, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VPG shares. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Vishay Precision Group in a research report on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vishay Precision Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Vishay Precision Group Company Profile

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets sensors, sensor-based measurement systems, specialty resistors, and strain gages in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and Weighing and Control Systems.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Precision Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Precision Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.