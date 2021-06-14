Euclidean Technologies Management LLC Raises Position in Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS)

Euclidean Technologies Management LLC increased its holdings in Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) by 32.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Cass Information Systems accounts for approximately 2.0% of Euclidean Technologies Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Cass Information Systems worth $2,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cass Information Systems in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cass Information Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $195,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cass Information Systems during the first quarter valued at about $235,000. 60.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASS traded down $0.10 on Monday, reaching $45.96. 140 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,638. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.68. Cass Information Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.14 and a 52 week high of $48.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $661.87 million, a PE ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 0.82.

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $37.12 million during the quarter. Cass Information Systems had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 9.68%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%.

Separately, TheStreet cut Cass Information Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

Cass Information Systems Company Profile

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. It operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. The company's services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

