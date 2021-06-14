Euclidean Technologies Management LLC Sells 770,959 Shares of Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE)

Euclidean Technologies Management LLC reduced its holdings in Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE) by 92.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 770,959 shares during the period. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC owned approximately 1.07% of Lee Enterprises worth $1,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new position in Lee Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lee Enterprises during the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lee Enterprises during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lee Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lee Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $310,000. 35.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lee Enterprises alerts:

Lee Enterprises stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $30.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 214 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,719. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.96 million, a P/E ratio of 59.02 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.78. Lee Enterprises, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $7.60 and a twelve month high of $36.51.

Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. Lee Enterprises had a net margin of 1.50% and a negative return on equity of 11.46%. The company had revenue of $192.43 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Lee Enterprises from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

About Lee Enterprises

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated provides local news and information, and advertising services in the United States. The company offers print and digital editions of daily, weekly, and monthly newspapers and publications; and digital services, including Web hosting and content management for other content producers.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Lee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.