Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised Euronext from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Euronext in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Euronext in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. HSBC started coverage on Euronext in a report on Friday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Euronext in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

OTCMKTS EUXTF opened at $108.97 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.28. Euronext has a 1-year low of $88.50 and a 1-year high of $122.05.

Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe, Ireland, and Norway. The company offers a range of exchange and corporate services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It also provides listing venues and cash equities trading venues; and various marketplaces, including multilateral trading facilities for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to meet directly to buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products.

