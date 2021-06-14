Evedo (EVED) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.51 Million

Evedo (CURRENCY:EVED) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 14th. Evedo has a market capitalization of $3.08 million and approximately $2.51 million worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Evedo coin can now be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000532 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Evedo has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.57 or 0.00061224 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003820 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002491 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00022689 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002494 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $318.81 or 0.00794444 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00043166 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,228.31 or 0.08044667 BTC.

Evedo Profile

Evedo (CRYPTO:EVED) is a coin. Its launch date was August 28th, 2018. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 coins and its circulating supply is 14,435,777 coins. Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Evedo’s official website is www.evedo.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Evedo is a blockchain-based platform, consisting of B2B & B2C Marketplaces. It unifies all businesses and participants involved in organizing events. Their aim is to build a marketplace and a ecosystem that will help the $850+ Billion event industry grow by connecting all parties without middlemen. Main players in the B2C Marketplace would be Organizers, Promoters and Attendees. The main functions will be to Buy/Sell tickets and market events to new or existing audiences. “

Buying and Selling Evedo

