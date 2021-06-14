Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) Shares Gap Up to $14.97

Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.97, but opened at $15.42. Evelo Biosciences shares last traded at $15.57, with a volume of 217 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Chardan Capital lifted their price target on Evelo Biosciences from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Evelo Biosciences from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evelo Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Evelo Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.50.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.91. The company has a market capitalization of $851.32 million, a PE ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 7.17, a current ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.04). Research analysts forecast that Evelo Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Evelo Biosciences by 212.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 124,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 84,906 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Evelo Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Evelo Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $347,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Evelo Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 13,024 shares in the last quarter. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO)

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a whole-microbe candidate for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; and is in clinical development trial for the treatment of psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, as well as for the hyperinflammatory response associated with COVID-19.

