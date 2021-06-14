EvenCoin (EVN) 24 Hour Volume Tops $132,469.00

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 14th. EvenCoin has a market cap of $83,967.01 and $132,469.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EvenCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, EvenCoin has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0958 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.35 or 0.00150197 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000103 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 24.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002272 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $256.76 or 0.00639017 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003707 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000061 BTC.

EvenCoin Profile

EvenCoin (EVN) is a coin. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 coins and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 coins. The official website for EvenCoin is www.evencoin.io . EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Envion builds fully automatized mobile mining units inside standardized intermodal shipping containers that can be shipped to any location in the world within days or weeks. Envion mining units use low-priced green energy directly at the source — near the shore, in the desert or in other remote locations. The EVN token is an ERC-20 Ethereum-based token that grants their holders the right to receive 100% of the earnings from Envion's proprietary mining operation, 35% of Envion’s earnings with third-party operations and voting rights. “

Buying and Selling EvenCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EvenCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EvenCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

