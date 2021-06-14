Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) by 85.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 453,942 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.08% of Eventbrite worth $1,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Eventbrite by 11.4% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,908,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,618,000 after buying an additional 399,332 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eventbrite during the first quarter worth $9,968,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Eventbrite during the first quarter worth $271,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Eventbrite by 7.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 3,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in Eventbrite by 141.1% during the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 777,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,235,000 after buying an additional 455,180 shares in the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Eventbrite in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Eventbrite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of Eventbrite stock opened at $20.94 on Monday. Eventbrite, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.75 and a twelve month high of $26.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -11.76 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.58.

About Eventbrite

Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales.

