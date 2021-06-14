Everest (ID) Price Down 22.5% This Week

Everest (CURRENCY:ID) traded up 10.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. Everest has a market capitalization of $45.16 million and $527,024.00 worth of Everest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Everest coin can now be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00000954 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Everest has traded down 22.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002467 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002284 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.09 or 0.00056944 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.21 or 0.00163295 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 28.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.44 or 0.00188529 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $417.86 or 0.01030562 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,418.96 or 0.99683844 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002699 BTC.

Everest Coin Profile

Everest’s launch date was December 11th, 2018. Everest’s official Twitter account is @EverestDotOrg . The Reddit community for Everest is https://reddit.com/r/EverestDotOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “Everest is a device-free globally accessible, digital transaction protocol with built-in identity. Through the use of digital identities, electronic wallets, document management, and biometrics, users will be able to digitally verify their identity for public services and claim their social and economic rights. “

Buying and Selling Everest

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everest directly using US dollars.

