Everex One Day Volume Reaches $231,060.00 (EVX)

Everex (CURRENCY:EVX) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. One Everex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.52 or 0.00001308 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Everex has traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar. Everex has a market cap of $11.78 million and $231,060.00 worth of Everex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.21 or 0.00061006 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003828 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002520 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00022637 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002522 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $312.60 or 0.00787825 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,152.10 or 0.07943900 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.03 or 0.00083230 BTC.

Everex Coin Profile

Everex (EVX) is a coin. It was first traded on September 29th, 2017. Everex’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,700,000 coins. Everex’s official Twitter account is @everexio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Everex is blog.everex.io . Everex’s official website is www.everex.io . The Reddit community for Everex is /r/everex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Everex is a blockchain-based capital transfer system that aims to enable and ease the financial inclusion of unbanked, or underbanked people around the world. Everex proposes the Cryptocash, a cryptocurrency, where each unit has its value pegged to, and a name based on, the fiat currency it represents. Users convert local fiat currencies to Cryptocash using a currency exchange and transfer the coins to their Everex wallet. Cryptocash balances are provably underwritten by actual balances held in accounts of licensed financial institutions. The Everex system provides its users access to financial services using Cryptocash, without the volatility issues of existing, non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies. “

Everex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

