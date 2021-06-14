EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) Shares Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,452 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,552 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.08% of EVO Payments worth $1,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of EVO Payments during the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EVO Payments during the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EVO Payments during the 4th quarter valued at $285,000. 57.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EVOP has been the subject of several research reports. Compass Point raised shares of EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 19th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of EVO Payments in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EVO Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of EVO Payments from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

Shares of EVOP stock opened at $29.58 on Monday. EVO Payments, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.45 and a 12 month high of $31.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -184.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.51.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. EVO Payments had a net margin of 0.53% and a negative return on equity of 6.89%. The firm had revenue of $106.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that EVO Payments, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other EVO Payments news, CAO Anthony J. Radesca sold 25,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total value of $726,809.58. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,735.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael L. Reidenbach sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $631,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 314,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,462,055.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,746 shares of company stock worth $2,554,330 in the last quarter. 42.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, cellphone-based SMS integrated payment collection services, security tokenization and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale, dynamic currency conversion, ACH, loyalty offers, and other ancillary solutions.

