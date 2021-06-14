Evolution Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:CAHPF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Evolution Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:CAHPF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 237,800 shares, a decline of 45.0% from the May 13th total of 432,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 21.8 days.

CAHPF stock opened at $4.00 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.80. Evolution Mining has a 52 week low of $2.92 and a 52 week high of $4.72.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity cut Evolution Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

Evolution Mining Limited engages in identifying, developing, and operating gold related projects in Australia and New Zealand. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. As of June 30, 2020, the company operated five wholly-owned gold mines, such as Cowal in New South Wales; Mt Carlton and Mt Rawdon in Queensland; Mungari in Western Australia; and Red Lake in Ontario, as well as had an economic interest in the Ernest Henry copper-gold operation in Queensland.

