Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 48.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,637 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 55,802 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.10% of Exact Sciences worth $22,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXAS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,483 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,834,000 after buying an additional 4,812 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $336,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Exact Sciences by 115.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,713 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Exact Sciences by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 98,786 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,088,000 after buying an additional 9,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in Exact Sciences by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 6,024 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Exact Sciences news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 19,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total value of $2,522,171.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 776,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,822,322.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sarah Condella sold 5,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $654,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 74,380 shares in the company, valued at $8,925,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EXAS. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $226.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Exact Sciences from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $154.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.22.

Exact Sciences stock opened at $121.89 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1-year low of $70.75 and a 1-year high of $159.54.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.86. The business had revenue of $402.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.66 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 50.08% and a negative return on equity of 6.55%. Exact Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.71) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -2.65 EPS for the current year.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

