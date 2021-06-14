Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Stock Position Decreased by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 55.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,795 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 24,493 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $2,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 1.6% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 11,473 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 0.9% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 96,263 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,686,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Exact Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $19,536,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,627,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Exact Sciences by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 53,928 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,145,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Sarah Condella sold 5,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $654,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 74,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,925,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 19,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total transaction of $2,522,171.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 776,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,822,322.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $121.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The company has a market capitalization of $20.91 billion, a PE ratio of -24.33 and a beta of 1.29. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1 year low of $70.75 and a 1 year high of $159.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.97.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.86. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 6.55% and a negative net margin of 50.08%. The company had revenue of $402.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.71) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

EXAS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist dropped their price objective on Exact Sciences from $226.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company.

Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $226.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exact Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.22.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

