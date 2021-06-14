Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.50.

XGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Exagen from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Exagen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Exagen from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Exagen in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Exagen stock opened at $14.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $253.58 million, a PE ratio of -11.01 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 16.41 and a current ratio of 16.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.14. Exagen has a 52 week low of $10.29 and a 52 week high of $24.67.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $10.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.24 million. Exagen had a negative net margin of 40.33% and a negative return on equity of 29.42%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exagen will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exagen by 62.0% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,691,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,601,000 after buying an additional 647,104 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Exagen by 30.1% during the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,626,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,461,000 after purchasing an additional 376,234 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exagen by 42.7% during the first quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 451,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,907,000 after purchasing an additional 135,271 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Exagen during the first quarter worth approximately $7,000,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exagen during the first quarter worth approximately $6,551,000. Institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

About Exagen

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

