Exane BNP Paribas Begins Coverage on YETI (NYSE:YETI)

Stock analysts at Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of YETI (NYSE:YETI) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas’ price target points to a potential upside of 21.32% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on YETI. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on YETI from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BTIG Research raised their target price on YETI from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on YETI from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Roth Capital raised their target price on YETI from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on YETI from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.21.

Get YETI alerts:

YETI stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $94.79. 26,555 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,485,533. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.12. The company has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.88, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 2.64. YETI has a one year low of $33.68 and a one year high of $95.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $247.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.11 million. YETI had a return on equity of 71.70% and a net margin of 15.27%. YETI’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that YETI will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,007 shares in the company, valued at $2,790,630. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total value of $1,628,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 268,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,876,331.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 201,577 shares of company stock valued at $17,348,862. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in YETI by 22.4% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 530,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,280,000 after purchasing an additional 97,170 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in YETI during the first quarter worth about $320,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in YETI by 32.5% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in YETI by 20.7% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 4,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of YETI by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378 shares during the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About YETI

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

Featured Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.