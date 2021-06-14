ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) Hits Market Cap of $952,967.19

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded up 11.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 14th. During the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded down 6% against the US dollar. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000400 BTC on exchanges. ExclusiveCoin has a market capitalization of $952,967.19 and approximately $363.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001563 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000027 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $142.78 or 0.00350726 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00009101 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001343 BTC.

Junsonmingchncoin (JMC) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Profile

EXCL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ExclusiveCoin’s official website is exclusivecoin.pw

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ExclusiveCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ExclusiveCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ExclusiveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

