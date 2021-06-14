Exeedme Market Cap Reaches $14.99 Million (XED)

Exeedme (CURRENCY:XED) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. Exeedme has a total market capitalization of $14.99 million and approximately $379,075.00 worth of Exeedme was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Exeedme coin can now be bought for $0.29 or 0.00000709 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Exeedme has traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002486 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002213 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.02 or 0.00062164 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.70 or 0.00165726 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 36.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $74.65 or 0.00185472 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $422.43 or 0.01049559 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,357.25 or 1.00271827 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002688 BTC.

Exeedme Profile

Exeedme’s launch date was December 29th, 2020. Exeedme’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 52,492,990 coins. Exeedme’s official Twitter account is @eXeedme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exeedme is a blockchain-powered tournament platform allowing gamers at all skill-levels to monetise their skills. “

Buying and Selling Exeedme

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exeedme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Exeedme should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Exeedme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

