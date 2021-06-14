Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) will post $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Exelixis’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the highest is $0.18. Exelixis posted earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 61.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exelixis will report full-year earnings of $0.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.49. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Exelixis.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $270.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.04 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 3.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Exelixis from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Exelixis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $22.98 on Monday. Exelixis has a fifty-two week low of $18.18 and a fifty-two week high of $27.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.76. The company has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.91, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.07.

In other Exelixis news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $1,377,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Gisela Schwab sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $1,150,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 349,248 shares of company stock valued at $8,529,595. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 182.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after acquiring an additional 113,733 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 754,189 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,137,000 after acquiring an additional 54,657 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 85,123 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 15,252 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 175,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,524,000 after acquiring an additional 47,778 shares during the period. 82.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

