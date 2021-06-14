Expanse (EXP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.38 Million

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 14th. Expanse has a total market capitalization of $1.38 million and $5,538.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Expanse has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Expanse coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0734 or 0.00000183 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Expanse Profile

Expanse is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Expanse’s official website is www.expanse.tech . The official message board for Expanse is forum.expanse.tech . The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Expanse is a decentralized cryptographic information, application, and contract platform. It is among the first of such to be fairly distributed, democratically controlled, and community managed. Through the use of smart contracts and decentralized blockchain technology, it is run not by any one individual or group, but by the users of Expanse itself. The project is organized, managed, and operated through a decentralized organization leveraging direct influence over the platform and its future to those that matter most: our community. New features, integration, and core modifications of the expanse platform and organization can be nominated, voted on, and implemented according to the collective opinion. “

Buying and Selling Expanse

