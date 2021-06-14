Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Short Interest Down 34.2% in May

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 83,300 shares, a decrease of 34.2% from the May 13th total of 126,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 151,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EXPGY opened at $38.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $35.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.84. Experian has a one year low of $31.51 and a one year high of $41.86.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EXPGY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Experian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Experian from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Experian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Experian in a report on Friday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

