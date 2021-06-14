Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $20.47

Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.47 and last traded at $20.45, with a volume of 432755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.43.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Extended Stay America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $19.50 price target on shares of Extended Stay America in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.50 price objective (up previously from $17.50) on shares of Extended Stay America in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Extended Stay America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Extended Stay America from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.18.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.82.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $257.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.40 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $1.75 dividend. This is an increase from Extended Stay America’s previous dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Extended Stay America by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 40,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Extended Stay America by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Extended Stay America by 7.1% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Extended Stay America by 58.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Extended Stay America by 5.6% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 32,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. 96.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY)

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third-party franchisees.

