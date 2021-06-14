Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Purchased by Centersquare Investment Management LLC

Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,340,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 184,158 shares during the quarter. Extra Space Storage makes up about 2.1% of Centersquare Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Centersquare Investment Management LLC owned about 1.00% of Extra Space Storage worth $177,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXR. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the first quarter valued at $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 225.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. 96.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

EXR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.00.

NYSE EXR traded down $0.84 on Monday, hitting $158.61. 5,457 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 767,268. The company has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.17. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.88 and a twelve month high of $159.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $146.69.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $358.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.78 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 43.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 75.76%.

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total value of $503,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,046,526.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Spencer Kirk sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $12,410,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 96,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,146,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,941 shares of company stock worth $13,087,005 in the last quarter. 2.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

Read More: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.