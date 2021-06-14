Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Coverage Initiated at Wolfe Research

Equities research analysts at Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
EXR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Extra Space Storage has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.00.
Shares of NYSE EXR traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $159.94. 643,368 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 766,168. The company’s fifty day moving average is $147.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Extra Space Storage has a fifty-two week low of $88.88 and a fifty-two week high of $159.98. The stock has a market cap of $21.39 billion, a PE ratio of 36.35, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.17.
In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total value of $503,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,046,526.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Grace Kunde sold 331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.84, for a total transaction of $47,942.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,368 shares in the company, valued at $1,501,701.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,941 shares of company stock worth $13,087,005 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 96.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Extra Space Storage Company Profile
Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.
