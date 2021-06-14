Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Coverage Initiated at Wolfe Research

Equities research analysts at Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

EXR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Extra Space Storage has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.00.

Shares of NYSE EXR traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $159.94. 643,368 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 766,168. The company’s fifty day moving average is $147.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Extra Space Storage has a fifty-two week low of $88.88 and a fifty-two week high of $159.98. The stock has a market cap of $21.39 billion, a PE ratio of 36.35, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.17.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $358.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.78 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 43.95% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Extra Space Storage will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total value of $503,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,046,526.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Grace Kunde sold 331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.84, for a total transaction of $47,942.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,368 shares in the company, valued at $1,501,701.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,941 shares of company stock worth $13,087,005 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 96.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

