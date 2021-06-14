Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,926,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 335,666 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.09% of Exxon Mobil worth $219,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 110.6% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 102.9% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 500.0% during the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, June 7th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$48.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. DZ Bank raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.41.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $62.27. 339,914 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,854,344. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $263.62 billion, a PE ratio of -13.91, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.82. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.11 and a fifty-two week high of $64.02.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.